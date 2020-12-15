Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's 'Twitter Killer' sentenced to death for murdering 9 people

Takahiro Shiraishi, also known as the "Twitter killer" was sentenced to death by a Tokyo court for murdering nine people whom he met on social media.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:08 IST
Japan's 'Twitter Killer' sentenced to death for murdering 9 people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Takahiro Shiraishi, also known as the "Twitter killer" was sentenced to death by a Tokyo court for murdering nine people whom he met on social media. A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced him to death. Trial of the case began in September at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court.

The remains of the victims including eight women and one man, aged 15 to 26, who were found at an apartment in the city of Zama in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, in October 2017, NHK World reported. Shiraishi, nicknamed as "the Twitter Killer" had confessed meeting with eight women over social media. He has been charged with sexually assaulting, murdering and theft of the victims' belongings and abandoning the victims' remains in coolers.

The death sentence against Shiraishi was prompted by the "extreme seriousness" of his crimes. A judge said Shiraishi had not just murdered his victims but had "trampled on the dignity of the dead," New York Times quoted the Tokyo court as saying. Shiraishi later testified that he had at first considered denying his involvement but changed his mind in the face of the overwhelming evidence against him, The New York Times reported.

Victims' families have demanded death sentence for Shiraishi. Shiraishi's defense lawyers have argued that the victims wanted to die and went to see Shiraishi on their own will, but Shiraishi rejected and made it clear that the victims did not give their consent to be killed.

Shiraishi told the court that his aim was to rape the victims and take their money. On Tuesday, Presiding Judge Yano Naokuni pointed out that none of the victims wanted to be murdered, and that the defendant was found to be fully responsible. He upheld the prosecution's demand and sentenced Shiraishi to death, NHK World reported.

"I had a hard time making up my mind to do it, but I had done illegal things on a daily basis as part of my work as a scout and had internalised the idea that 'It's only a problem if you get caught," The New York Times quoted the 'Twitter Killer' as saying in the court, adding that after the first murder, the rest was easy.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

EXPLAINER-Tough EU tech rules: here's the what, why and what comes next

The European Commission announced draft rules on Tuesday to rein in tech giants such as Alphabets Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, the most significant among a raft of measures taken by regulators worldwide.Here is what European Union re...

Bareilly-based IVRI develops kit to test meat for adulteration

The Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute IVRI has developed a kit that can detect the presence of beef or pork in a meat sample, according to senior scientists. The Food Animal Species Identification Kit has been developed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020