6.3 magnitude quake hits Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)