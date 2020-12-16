Croatia reports 2,360 new Covid-19 cases, 179,718 in total
Zagreb [Croatia], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Croatia recorded 2,360 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 179,718, said the Croatian Institute of Public Health on Tuesday.
The disease has killed 2,778 people in the country, including 73 in the past 24 hours, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)