The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested 36 Tamil Nadu fishermen amid Covid-19 restrictions said M K Stalin, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:25 IST
Stalin condemns arrest of Indian fishermen by Lankan Navy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested 36 Tamil Nadu fishermen amid Covid-19 restrictions said M K Stalin, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Stalin condemned the arrests and urged the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take immediate action to bring 36 detained fishermen.

Opposition DMK President in a tweet said, "The act of Sri Lankan navy to arrest Tamil fishermen even when the Covid-19 restrictions are in place is highly disappointing & unexpected." "I request @DrSJaishankar to take immediate action to bring our 36 detained fishermen and their fishing gears back home safely," Stalin said.

Earlier, in the month of January, four fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy after they were caught in rough sea conditions. All the fishermen belonging to Jagathapattinam area of Pudukkottai town in Tamil Nadu were arrested and taken to Kankensanthurai Naval base. (ANI)

