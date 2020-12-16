Left Menu
Pompeo to be under quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be under quarantine as he came in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, yet to be identified, on Wednesday.

16-12-2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be under quarantine as he came in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, yet to be identified, on Wednesday. The Secretary has been tested negative but in accordance with CDC guidelines, Pompeo will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the department's medical team.

In October, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tested COVID-19 positive. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday surpassed 16.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

