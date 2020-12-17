Mexico adds 10,297 COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 10,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 670 relevant deaths on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 1,277,499 and 115,769, respectively, according to the health ministry. A total of 945,673 patients have so far recovered from the disease, Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said in a press release on Wednesday.

Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The country has the world's fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Xinhua)