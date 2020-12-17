Left Menu
India, UK hold bilateral dialogue on nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation

The annual India-UK Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation was held virtually on Thursday, wherein the two sides held discussions on several issues including nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and conventional weapons, among other things.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to an official release, the discussions between two sides focused on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control.

India and the UK recognised the importance of the dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation on international security issues that contribute to the bilateral strategic partnership. (ANI)

