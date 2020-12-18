Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia not a dustbin to China, says PM Hun Sen

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen hit out at China saying the country is not a dumping ground for Beijing in terms of vaccine trial" adding that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will come from the UN-backed COVAX.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:11 IST
Cambodia not a dustbin to China, says PM Hun Sen
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen hit out at China saying the country is not a dumping ground for Beijing in terms of vaccine trial" adding that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will come from the UN-backed COVAX. "Cambodia is not a dustbin.. and not a place for a vaccine trial," Hun Sen said in blunt terms during a marathon speech on December 15, adding that he will only trust and accept vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), reported Asia Times.

Asia Times cited reports that Cambodia's government has so far collected US$48 million in donations, mostly from wealthy tycoons allied to Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), which will go towards the US$200 million needed to purchase inoculations. The first batch of China's Sinovac vaccines has already been delivered to Indonesia, yet there has been no official comment on whether Beijing will donate doses to its so-called "ironclad friend" Cambodia. This is despite pledges from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in August that mainland Southeast Asian states would be given priority once shots are ready, reported Asia Times.

David Hutt, writing for Asia Times reported that a call for a neutral foreign policy is rising in Cambodia. Taking note of the schism between the ruling elites and the general masses, he opined that the foreign policy of Cambodia, shaped by political elites is not in line with the majority of the public.

They are fearful of China's economic and strategic influence. Locals accuse Chinese firms of only hiring Chinese workers and engaging in land grabs. They also carp Chinese outprice local in property deals. This is most keenly felt in Sihanoukville, a coastal city and hub for Chinese investment, where locals have complained since 2017 that the city is being turned into a Chinese "colony", reported Asia Times. Not only the locals but regional neighbours too are wary of Cambodia's foreign policy. The Southeast Asian bloc was furious over Cambodia's 2012 and 2016 insistence to tone down its communique against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, where it claims ownership of territory already claimed by four regional states. It made Phnom Penh the source of frustration amongst its neighbours.

There has even been recent talk that Cambodia and Laos, another close friend of China, should be kicked out of the regional bloc because their foreign policies are overly aligned with Beijing's, reported Asia Times. "Cambodia needs also to rethink its foreign policy approach...It needs to improve its tarnished international image, in particular, by addressing the widespread perception that it is a Chinese proxy," wrote Kimkong Heng, a PhD candidate at the University of Queensland, last month.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020