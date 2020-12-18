Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Talibans arrested for target killings, says Defense Ministry

Two Taliban members on Friday were arrested over targeted killings of security forces and civilians.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:39 IST
2 Talibans arrested for target killings, says Defense Ministry
Arrested Taliban members (Photo Credit - TOLO News/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Two Taliban members on Friday were arrested over targeted killings of security forces and civilians. "The Defense Ministry says two suspects "who are the Taliban members and are involved in target killings against security forces and civilians" have been arrested," tweeted TOLO News.

There is an increase in violence in Afghanistan in the backdrop of the ongoing peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha. Recently, a bomb went off in the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor province on Tuesday, leaving a senior member of the provincial council dead and another injured.

In a similar attack deputy governor of Kabul, Mohibullah Mohammadi, and his secretary were killed in an IED blast. Earlier, unidentified assailants killed an intelligence official and injured two others in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province. (ANI)

Also Read: Afghan Army security operation in Laghman leaves 44 Taliban terrorists killed, 17 injured

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian investigators resume probe into Nazi death squad's WWII atrocities

Moscow Russia, December 18 ANISputnik Russias prosecution office for the Kuban region announced on Friday that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommandos massacres of civilians, committed in the region ...

'AT Union Home secy may hold video conference with WB’s chief secy, DGP on Friday evening

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla may have a video conference with West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra on Friday evening after they conveyed their inability to travel to the nationa...

Cold day condition to continue till tomorrow in Delhi: IMD

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from India Meteorological Department IMD. Talking to ANI, Anand...

COVID-19: Active infections slump to 3.13 lakh

The trend of exponential increase in Indias total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a crucial peak of 95 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total recovere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020