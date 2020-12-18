Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, total passes 90,000 mark

Malaysia reported 1,683 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 90,816.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:07 IST
Malaysia reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, total passes 90,000 mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,683 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 90,816. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 1,675 are local transmissions.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 432. Another 1,214 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 75,244, or 82.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 15,140 active cases, 106 are being held in intensive care units and 51 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinates the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, said restrictions already in place in Kuala Lumpur, the adjacent Selangor state and the eastern state of Sabah, where the majority of cases in the country were recently reported, would be extended to December 31.

He told a press briefing by the government has also approved the relaxing of restriction on social, tourism and sports in the country, including the hosting of international-level sports games and for local athletes to travel overseas for competitions soon. However, the organizing of such events and travelling abroad are still subject to approval by authorities and athletes in countries deemed to be high risk will not be allowed to participate in games hosted in Malaysia. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as stimulus rally cools; Weekly gains on tap

Wall Street indexes were set to take a breather from recent gains on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales. Ma...

About 14 pc cut in CO2 emissions possible in small commercial vehicle segment with EV push: Study

India can see up to 14 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions in the small commercial vehicle segment with higher electric vehicle EV penetration in total sales by 2030, according to a study. The study -- Roadmap for Electrification of Urban F...

Europe purchases 80 mln more doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Drug developer Moderna Inc said on Friday the European Commission had exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.The European Commissions total order commitment to date is now 160 mi...

Pence gets COVID vaccine as U.S. deaths top 3,000 for third straight day

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received his COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations after U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,000 for a third straight day. Pence, his wife Kar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020