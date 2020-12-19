Chang'e-5 moon samples transferred to research teams

Beijing [China], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Moon samples collected by China's Chang'e-5 probe have been transferred to the Chinese research teams Saturday morning.

Scientists will carry out the storage, analysis, and research of the country's first samples collected from the extraterrestrial object.

The return capsule of Chang'e-5 probe landed in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the samples collected from the moon. (ANI/Xinhua)