Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia reports 7,751 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,751 in a day to 657,948 with the death toll rising by 145 to 19,659, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:47 IST
Indonesia reports 7,751 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,751 in a day to 657,948 with the death toll rising by 145 to 19,659, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 4,265 more people were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recovered patients to 536,260.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,899 new cases, West Java 1,132, Central Java 998, East Java 752 and South Sulawesi 391.

No new positive cases were found in Gorontalo province. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020