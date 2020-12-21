Left Menu
Imran Khan should resign if he cannot provide solutions to people's problems, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for being unaware of ground realities, while calling for the premier to resign if he cannot provide solutions to the issues faced by the public.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:29 IST
Imran Khan should resign if he cannot provide solutions to people's problems, says Bilawal Bhutto
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for being unaware of ground realities, while calling for the premier to resign if he cannot provide solutions to the issues faced by the public. "I think the government is not aware of ground realities. The current government does not realise the kind of issues the people are facing [and] their hatred for a system which deprives them of meals," Bilawal said while speaking to the media in Lahore, reported Dawn.

Cornering Khan, the opposition leader said that the 'puppet' premier could not give an answer as to what he was doing for the public, which was 'enough evidence' for him to resign. "If he does not have solutions for addressing the people's issues, he should resign. We have solutions for providing relief to the people," he asserted.

Speaking about the long march planned for next year by the opposition's 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal said that Khan would not be able to 'save himself' once the long march begins, Dawn reported. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had stated that the current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to show for its two years in power, according to Dawn.

"Did they manage to eliminate corruption? For two-and-a-half years they have used national institutions to exact political revenge under the guise of accountability," she had told reporters in Islamabad. Aurangzeb further highlighted that inflation had risen in the country and the economy was not stabilised, and added that despite the government's claim of not taking any loans, it had taken out loans worth billions in an effort to "hide its own theft".

Earlier this month, the PDM demanded the Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as the long march to Islamabad. According to a Geo News report, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in her address at Minar-i-Pakistan last week urged supporters to answer the call for a march to Islamabad.

The next general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 2023. (ANI)

