Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden urges Americans to take COVID-19 vaccine, assures its safety

After taking the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urged all Americans to take the vaccine when it is available.

ANI | Wilmington | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:48 IST
Biden urges Americans to take COVID-19 vaccine, assures its safety
US President-elect Joe Biden . Image Credit: ANI

After taking the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urged all Americans to take the vaccine when it is available. Biden also thanked the scientists and researchers for developing the vaccine adding that the American people have nothing to worry about when it comes to the vaccine's safety.

"Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible -- thank you. We owe you an awful lot," Biden said in a tweet. "And to the American people -- know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it," he wrote further.

Biden also tweeted a picture of he getting the first dosage of the Pfizer vaccine to which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter, "This is what leadership looks like." Biden on Monday received his first dose of vaccine for the novel coronavirus publicly on Monday. The event was broadcast live as part of an effort to reassure the American public of the vaccine's safety, The Hill reported.

A nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare hospital in Delaware administered the first dose of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNtech to Biden on Monday afternoon. "Left's good," he told the nurse practitioner who administered the vaccine, rolling up the sleeve of his black long-sleeve turtleneck and exposing his left arm. "You just go ahead anytime you're ready."

He credited the Trump administration for its work on Operation Warp Speed, which helped to deliver a quick vaccine, The New York Times reported. "The administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground," he said. "I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine."

Biden became the latest in a string of U.S. political leaders who have received the vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence received it publicly at a White House event Friday while other members of Congress have also received doses. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology -sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The iPhone makers au...

Govt invites preliminary bids to sell 63.75 pc stake in Shipping Corp of India

The government on Tuesday invited expressions of interest for strategic disinvestment of its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corp of India along with the transfer of management control. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Managem...

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

The United States on Monday reinstated Sudans sovereign immunity, as the U.S. Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, following the ending of Sudans designation as a state sponsor of terror.However, the legislation includes an exe...

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020