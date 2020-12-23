Left Menu
Russia registers 27,250 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Russia has registered 27,250 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,776 the day before, bringing the total to 2,933,753, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 27,250 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,776 the day before, bringing the total to 2,933,753, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 27,250 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,058 cases (14.9 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,933,753, with the rate of increase falling to 0.9 per cent.

Moscow has confirmed 5,652 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,237 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,749 cases, down from 3,760 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,540 new cases, up from 1,498 the day before. The response center reported 549 coronavirus fatalities, down from 561 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 52,461.

Total recoveries count 2,343,967 after 24,447 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 24,158 the day before. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 87 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 641,563 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

