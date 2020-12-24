Left Menu
Pakistan's governance system has become corrupt, said Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday, adding that the citizens do not have access to "cheap and speedy justice".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:45 IST
Pakistan's governance system has become corrupt, says IHC Chief Justice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's governance system has become corrupt, said Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday, adding that the citizens do not have access to "cheap and speedy justice". While hearing cases against the rising crime in Islamabad, obstacles in the delivery of justice, issues pertaining to naval farms and housing societies, the Chief Justice pointed to the flaws in the justice system and said district courts, which are meant to deal with the problems of the common man, had never been anyone's priority, Geo News reported.

.Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who was present in the court, said he has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the matter. "You are the adviser on accountability, so I suggest you go to the accountability courts yourself and examine the conditions there," Justice Minallah said.

"The judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation. There is a lot of work pressure on those courts, but there is an acute dearth of staff," he added. The Chief Justice noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has repeatedly stressed courts to hear cases on a daily basis, adding that judges are "ready to work day and night if the executives cooperate with them," Geo News said.

"The system of governance in this country has become corrupt," Justice Minallah added. Responding to the remarks of the Chief Justice, Akbar blamed "40 years of neglect" for the present stage.

Justice Minallah said that the "working environment of the courts is very important," and that "instead of increasing the number of courts, authorities concerned should work on making the working conditions of the existing courts better," Geo News reported. "I have received many complaints related to property and encroachments. This cannot happen without the knowledge of the revenue officers. The system of governance in this country has become corrupt," he added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

