Global coronavirus count surpasses 79 million

With no respite from the COVID-19 surge , the global coronavirus caseload has crossed 79 million mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

26-12-2020
Global coronavirus count surpasses 79 million
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With no respite from the COVID-19 surge , the global coronavirus caseload has crossed 79 million mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). As of Saturday, 9:53 am IST, the COVID-19 dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at JHU reported that the total COVID-19 cases around the world stand at 79,815,237 cases that are inclusive of 1,750,262 fatalities due to the pathogen.

As many as 44,978,603 patients -- who tested positive for the novel coronavirus -- have recovered from the disease worldwide, as reported by the live dashboard according to which, India continues to hold the top spot with regard to recoveries from COVID-19 reporting over 9.71 million recoveries across the country. The United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world with regard to most cases and most deaths from the virus in the world. Currently, the US caseload stands at 18,756,360 and the death toll stands at 330,246.

India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected countries in the world reporting over 10.14 million cases and 7.44 million cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the US reporting 190,488 deaths in the South American nation.

Russia has reported 2,963,290 COVID-19 cases and 52,985 deaths from the virus. Meanwhile, France has reported 2,604,595 cases and 62,548 fatalities. The United Kingdom has reported 2,227,947 cases and 70,302 people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has created havoc as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Following the arrival of the new strain, several countries introduced new travel restrictions.

Also, World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the new strain of the virus has been detected in eight European countries and advised the countries to boost the protective measures like distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbled. (ANI)

