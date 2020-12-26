Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, total breaches 469,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the country to 469,005.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:52 IST
Philippines logs 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, total breaches 469,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the country to 469,005.

The DOH said 266 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 431,055. The death toll climbed to 9,067 after five more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has tested over 6.2 million people so far since the disease emerged in January. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...

Rahane's field placements, bowling changes have all been pretty much spot on: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday praised the leadership skills of Ajinkya Rahane on the first day of the second Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Pontings remarks came as India bundled out Au...

Man kills live-in partner

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Worli here following an argument, police said on Saturday. The deceased had been living with the accused, a carpenter, since the last 12 years, an official sa...

China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 for 'abominable' crimes

China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old for abominable crimes such as murder or causing injury that leads to death or severe disabilities by extremely cruel means, the China Daily said. The revision was passed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020