Shehbaz Sharif would have become PM had he been disloyal to Nawaz, says Maryam
Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, would have become the Prime Minister if he had been disloyal to his brother Nawaz Sharif but "he rejected all offers".ANI | Lahore | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:40 IST
Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, would have become the Prime Minister if he had been disloyal to his brother Nawaz Sharif but "he rejected all offers". She was speaking to the media at the Sharifs' Jati Umra residence in Lahore before leaving for Sindh where she has been invited by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to attend a rally on December 26 on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Dawn reported.
While refuting rumours that Shehbaz was considering going against brother Nawaz, she said, it has been "proven in the past and today that Shehbaz Sharif is very loyal to his brother and his party". "If he was not loyal, then there would be no need to bring this inefficient prime minister to power, [Shehbaz] would have been made prime minister. He has rejected all such offers and the proof of that is him and his son being in jail," she added.
Shebaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are currently serving imprisonment after being charged for money laundering. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benazir Bhutto
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Shehbaz
- Maryam Nawaz
- Dawn
- Nawaz Sharif
- Jati Umra
ALSO READ
Maryam Nawaz approaches court against seizure of father Nawaz Sharif's property
Time has come to get rid of Imran Khan's Govt once and for all, says Maryam Nawaz
People of Lahore have thrown Imran Khan govt off from 'heights of Minar-e Pakistan': Maryam Nawaz at PDM rally
Maryam Nawaz slams Pak govt for 'incompetence, corrupt practices' after oil crisis report
Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn't prepared