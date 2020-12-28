Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 766 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 470,650 after 766 new cases were reported on Monday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:29 IST
Philippines logs 766 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 470,650 after 766 new cases were reported on Monday. The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 883 new confirmed cases, the lowest in more than five months.

The death toll climbed to 9,124 after 15 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said in a statement. It also said 104 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 438,780. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire attributed the low number of daily increase to "minimal submission" of laboratories during Christmas.

"There are also some disease reporting units, like the local government units where we get the specimen, which was closed. It affected the number of cases the past two days, so we are trying to ensure and are already advising our laboratories to remain open to continue the processing of specimens for COVID-19," Vergeire told local TV in an interview on Monday. The DOH also explained that cases decreased over the past days because fewer patients were tested "as many people chose to celebrate the holidays at home."

"The DOH is strictly monitoring the output and operating schedules of the laboratories for the next two weeks," it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-U.S. fliers less familiar with Boeing 737 MAX crashes two years on, but wary when reminded

With the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, but if they are made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft, according to a ReutersIpsos opinion poll....

If you focus on consistency alone, you can't be consistent: ICC Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli

For a batsman revered for his consistency, Virat Kohli says he never really strives for it at an individual level. Adjudged Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday, Kohli spoke...

Sebi plans to rope in agency to trace entities, serve summons 

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to rope in an independent agency that will trace accused entities against whom notices have been issued by the authorities, and serve summons to them. The work is expected to be carried out by engaging syst...

Gibraltar's border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit

While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to a four-year saga known as Brexit, there is one rocky speck of British soil still left in limbo. Gibraltar, a British colony jutting off the southern tip of Spains mainland, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020