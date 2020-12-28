Philippines logs 766 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 470,650 after 766 new cases were reported on Monday. The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 883 new confirmed cases, the lowest in more than five months.

The death toll climbed to 9,124 after 15 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said in a statement. It also said 104 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 438,780. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire attributed the low number of daily increase to "minimal submission" of laboratories during Christmas.

"There are also some disease reporting units, like the local government units where we get the specimen, which was closed. It affected the number of cases the past two days, so we are trying to ensure and are already advising our laboratories to remain open to continue the processing of specimens for COVID-19," Vergeire told local TV in an interview on Monday. The DOH also explained that cases decreased over the past days because fewer patients were tested "as many people chose to celebrate the holidays at home."

"The DOH is strictly monitoring the output and operating schedules of the laboratories for the next two weeks," it added. (ANI/Xinhua)