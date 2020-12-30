UK lawmakers approve post-Brexit partnership agreement with European Union by 521-73 vote

Left Menu
Lawmakers in the UK House of Commons have voted in favor of implementing the country's future partnership agreement with the European Union in a vote on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Lawmakers in the UK House of Commons have voted in favor of implementing the country's future partnership agreement with the European Union in a vote on Wednesday. Members of parliament voted 521-73 in favor of passing the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill after being recalled to the Commons during their Christmas recess.

Labour leader Keir Starmer announced during a debate in parliament earlier in the day that his party would back the deal, reducing fears that the bill, which ratifies the UK and EU's future relationship agreement, would not pass the Commons. Lawmakers from the Scottish National Party offered the most fierce criticism of the agreement during the Commons debate.

The future partnership deal, which was agreed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on December 24, is set to provisionally come into force on January 1. The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union are set to pass their judgment on the agreement in early 2021. (ANI/Sputnik)

