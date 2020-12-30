Left Menu
Indian sailors stuck as freight forwarder doesn't want to adjust plans due to commercial interests: China

China on Wednesday said that the "real" reason for the Indian sailors stuck in China is that the "freight forwarder doesn't want to adjust plans due to commercial interests".

30-12-2020
China on Wednesday said that the "real" reason for the Indian sailors stuck in China is that the "freight forwarder doesn't want to adjust plans due to commercial interests". The spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong has also said that the Chinese authorities have "never denied any vessel departure".

Taking to Twitter, the spokesperson said: "Chinese authorities have been in close communication with Indian side & provided timely assistance & necessary supplies to Indian sailors. China has never denied any vessel departure. Real cause of situation is freight forwarder doesn't want to adjust plans due to commercial interests." Earlier today Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Indian sailors stuck in China will be brought back to India soon, as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

"Diplomatic discussion is going on this issue. Our seafarers will be returning to India very soon," said Mandaviya on being asked 'what action has the government taken to bring back 39 seafarers stuck at Chinese ports for the last seven months. "Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 and has 23 Indian nationals on board. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

"Our embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with provincial and central government authorities in China in this matter. They are requesting that the ships be allowed to discharge their cargo as well as crew members be allowed to be changed," he had added. (ANI)

