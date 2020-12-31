Left Menu
Coast Guards of India, Vietnam to strengthen bilateral ties

Coast Guards of India and Vietnam on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on ways to strengthen the collaborative relationship between the two countries, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has said.

Coast Guards of India and Vietnam on Wednesday held a high-level meeting.

ICG Director General K Natarajan and Lieutenant-general Nguyen Van Son, Commandant of Vietnam Coast Guard, co-chaired the meeting in which matters concerning transnational crime were discussed.

"High-Level Meeting between Coast Guards of India and Vietnam held today. Varied agenda discussed to strengthen the collaborative relationship to combat transnational crime, capacity building and ships visits. DGICG K Natarajan PTM TM and Lt Gen Nguyen Van Son, Commandant VCG co-chaired HLM," Indian Coast Guard tweeted. (ANI)

