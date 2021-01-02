Mongolia tallies 1,242 COVID-19 infection cases

Left Menu
The number of COVID-19 infections in Mongolia rose to 1,242 after 22 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday.

ANI | Ulan Bator | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections in Mongolia rose to 1,242 after 22 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday. "A total of 11,152 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country yesterday and 22 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the center's surveillance department, said at a daily press conference.

Fifteen of the latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, and the others were imported from Europe on a chartered flight, said Ambaselmaa. Meanwhile, 18 more patients have recovered from the disease, raising the national count to 855.

The Asian country has so far recorded one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

