Philippines logs 1,097 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 477,000

Manila [Philippines], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,097 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 476,916.

The death toll climbed to 9,253 after five more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.It added 47 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 439,942.

The Philippines has tested over 6.38 million people since the outbreak so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)