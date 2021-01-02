7 killed in Zambia as bus hits pedestrians

Lusaka [Zambia], January 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Seven people died on the spot in Zambia's Chembe district in Luapula Province when a bus lost control and hit them, the police said on Saturday. The accident happened on Friday evening when the driver lost control of the vehicle which careered off the road and hit pedestrians, killing seven on the spot, according to police spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo.

She said the vehicle, belonging to the local authority, was carrying the district council secretary who survived with minor injuries. The driver has since been charged with seven counts of causing death by dangerous driving and will appear in court soon, she added. (ANI/Xinhua)