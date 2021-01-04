Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi re-elected as US House Speaker

The US House of Representatives on Sunday (local time) officially reelected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to another term with 216 members voting for her.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:35 IST
Pelosi re-elected as US House Speaker
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The US House of Representatives on Sunday (local time) officially reelected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to another term with 216 members voting for her. CNN reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received 209 votes. Senator Tammy Duckworth received one vote, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries received one vote.

After serving for 17 years in charge of the House Democrats, Pelosi ran unopposed in her election. She is the first woman to be Speaker, leading the House from 2006 to 2011, and since the Democrats took back the House in 2018. According to Sputnik, five Democrats voted against the veteran politician.

Pelosi, 80, has been the leader of the House Democratic Caucus since 2003 and has served as the House Speaker since 2019 and previously from 2007 to 2011. "Pelosi suggested that this would be her last term in office, striking a deal with a small group of Democratic rebels that she would serve no more than two terms as Speaker," CNN reported further. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021