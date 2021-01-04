Brazil registers 293 more deaths from Covid-19

Sao Paulo [Brazil], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 293 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 196,018, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

The ministry also confirmed 17,341 new cases, taking the nationwide count to 7,733,746.The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has registered 46,845 deaths and 1,471,422 cases in total.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)