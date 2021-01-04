Insider attack kills 9 police officers in Southern Afghanistan
Nine Afghan police officers have been killed in an insider attack in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province here, a source told Sputnik on Monday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:21 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Nine Afghan police officers have been killed in an insider attack in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province here, a source told Sputnik on Monday. Media reported that the insider attack on a check-post in the Sarkari Bagh area of Arghandab district took place on Sunday night.
According to the source, the attacker fled the area. The attacker is reportedly a member of the Taliban movement that, however, has not commented on the incident so far. (ANI/Sputnik)
