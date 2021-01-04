Insider attack kills 9 police officers in Southern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Nine Afghan police officers have been killed in an insider attack in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province here, a source told Sputnik on Monday. Media reported that the insider attack on a check-post in the Sarkari Bagh area of Arghandab district took place on Sunday night.

According to the source, the attacker fled the area. The attacker is reportedly a member of the Taliban movement that, however, has not commented on the incident so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

