Malaysia reports 1,741 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,741 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 120,818. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that eight of the new cases are imported and 1,733 are local transmissions.

Another seven new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 501. Another 1,010 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 98,228, or 81.3 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 22,089 active cases, 122 are being held in intensive care units and 53 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem (ANI/Xinhua)