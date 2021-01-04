Left Menu
Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 516,929, death toll reaches 7,650

Bangladesh reported 910 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Monday, taking the tally at 516,929 and death toll at 7,650, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 910 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Monday, taking the tally at 516,929 and death toll at 7,650, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 12,096 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 461,515 including 917 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.48 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.28 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI)

