UK registers new single-day record of 58,784 COVID-19 cases

ANI | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom on Monday registered yet another record daily increase of 58,784 COVID-19 cases, the government data showed. On Sunday, the UK coronavirus tally grew by 54,990 cases and 454 related deaths. Over the next day, the total number of registered cases in the country rose to 2,713,563, according to government figures.

At the same time, an additional 407 fatalities put the overall death toll at 75,431. The UK may have also become the epicenter of a new strain of the coronavirus, which is believed to be 70 percent more infectious and may be driving the new wave of transmissions.

Much of the island nation is under the strictest level of lockdown with the holiday season effectively canceled this year. (ANI/Sputnik)

