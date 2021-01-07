7 people killed in roadside mine blast in Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], January 7 (ANI/Sputnik): At least seven people died as a result of a roadside mine detonating in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, Somalia radio Daslan reported on Thursday. According to the report, the attack targeted the military.

Among the seven fatalities were reportedly two security officers, whose car exploded on the mine. No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)