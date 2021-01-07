Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 people killed in roadside mine blast in Somalia

At least seven people died as a result of a roadside mine detonating in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, Somalia radio Daslan reported on Thursday.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:34 IST
7 people killed in roadside mine blast in Somalia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mogadishu [Somalia], January 7 (ANI/Sputnik): At least seven people died as a result of a roadside mine detonating in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, Somalia radio Daslan reported on Thursday. According to the report, the attack targeted the military.

Among the seven fatalities were reportedly two security officers, whose car exploded on the mine. No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...

Entertainment News Roudnup: UK music festivals call for help to survive; Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.UK music festivals call for help to survive until summerBritains music festivals will have to start pulling the plug on events for the second year in succession if they do not get ...

Change in venue for Congress-led dharna against Lt Governor

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 adding AIADMKleaders statement Puducherry, Jan 7 PTI The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance has changed the venue here forits January 8 dharna to seek the recall of LieutenantGovernor Kiran Bedi.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021