Left Menu
Development News Edition

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (local time) called Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:51 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (local time) called Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment. Speaking at a news conference, Pelosi said that if the 25th Amendment is not invoked against Trump, Congress will move forward with the impeachment of the president, reported CNN.

"I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people," she said. Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove President Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office."

Earlier, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also called for Pence to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, according to CNN. This comes after chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins Strides Group

Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined global pharma major Strides Group as an advisor and will also serve as a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.Eminent corporate doyen Aditya Puri joins the Strides Grou...

Business schedule for Friday, Jan 8

DELHI No major eventsMUMBAI TCS Q3 results press conference 1830 hrs....

Seek Centre help for free COVID-19 vaccine in Maha: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hasasked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistanceof the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine in the state tothe poor and the middle-class.Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a functionher...

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

Chinas top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two decades old, aiming to widen oversight of online services to cover payment, shopping and livestreaming platforms.For the first time, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021