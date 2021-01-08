Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief appoints Perthes of Germany as top envoy for Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed Volker Perthes of Germany as his new special representative for Sudan and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the North African country.

ANI | New York | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:11 IST
UN chief appoints Perthes of Germany as top envoy for Sudan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed Volker Perthes of Germany as his new special representative for Sudan and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the North African country.

Perthes brings to this position over 25 years of experience in academia, research, international relations and diplomacy, as well as expertise in conflict resolution and regional geopolitics, said Guterres' press office.

From October 2005 to September 2020, he served as director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. From 2015 to 2018, he served as UN assistant secretary-general and senior adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria, and chairperson of the Ceasefire Task Force of the International Syria Support Group. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's pandemic deaths top 200,000 amid a return to fun

The night before New Years Eve in Rio de Janeiro, thousands of revellers clad in their bathing suits crowded onto the iconic Ipanema beach to have some seaside drinks. It was one of many open-air parties occurring along Brazils vast coastli...

IESA Technovation Awards 2019-20 lifts the spirits-up for innovation in the ESDM industry

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 8 ANIPRNewswire India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing ESDM industry in the country, has today announced its fla...

Soccer-Argentina's Independiente part ways with coach Pusineri

Argentinas Independiente have parted ways with head coach Lucas Pusineri after a disappointing run of results, the Primera Division side said. Pusineri took charge of Independiente in January last year and guided the team to 11 wins, seven ...

Singapore PM gets COVID-19 vaccine and urges others to follow

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and urged others to take the jabs in a country that has largely brought the pandemic under control. The 68-year-old shared a video of himself ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021