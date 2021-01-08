6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Isangel, Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu Island], January 8 (ANI/ Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 146 km SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu at 05:01:04 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 117.74 km, was initially determined to be at 20.735 degrees south latitude and 169.8807 degrees east longitude. (ANI/ Xinhua)

