6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Isangel, Vanuatu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 146 km SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu at 05

ANI | Port Vila | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Port Vila [Vanuatu Island], January 8 (ANI/ Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 146 km SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu at 05:01:04 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 117.74 km, was initially determined to be at 20.735 degrees south latitude and 169.8807 degrees east longitude. (ANI/ Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

