Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sees cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine with neighbours as duty: MEA

With the country set to roll out vaccine against coronavirus, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said India has been at the forefront of global response in the common fight against the disease by providing medicines and other essential supplies and is ready to cooperate in providing vaccines to the neighbours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:10 IST
India sees cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine with neighbours as duty: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

With the country set to roll out vaccine against coronavirus, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said India has been at the forefront of global response in the common fight against the disease by providing medicines and other essential supplies and is ready to cooperate in providing vaccines to the neighbours. "You would know that since the beginning, India has been at the forefront of the global response in this common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing.

"We have held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues. As we roll out vaccines, Prime Minister's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted," he added. Neighbouring countries have shown interest in the vaccines being produced by India. The country is conducting dry runs and is expected to roll out the world's largest vaccination drive in coming days.

India's drug regulator has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines - 'Covaxin' developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and 'Covishield' being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar tweets about ex-Sena leader joining NCP, deletes later

A tweet on NCP chief SharadPawars Twitter account on Friday informed about a formerShiv Sena leader from Solapur joining the party, but it wasdeleted later.Mahesh Kothe, a former Sena leader, and hisassociates met Pawar here but did not joi...

London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus

London declared a major incident on Friday because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus racing out of control across the United Kingdom.Britain has the worlds fifth worst offic...

Airbus to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers in coming days, amid mounting speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next ...

Cricket-Bess ready to stake England claim on spin-friendly wickets

England off-spinner Dom Bess is looking forward to wickets that play to his strengths in Sri Lanka and India over the coming months, though the pitch his side were handed for a practice match on Friday presented a surprise. Bess looks set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021