Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will not attend the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:12 IST
Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will not attend the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol's West Front on January 20.

The inauguration is the formal ceremony that marks the start of a new presidency and takes place in Washington DC. It has been customary for the outgoing president to attend the inauguration ceremony. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

The tweet came a day after Trump said he disagrees with the outcome of the election but there would be an "orderly transition on January 20th". US Congress on Thursday certified 306 electoral college votes in favour of President-elect Joe Biden, thus confirming enough votes to declare him the winner in the US election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities. The District of Columbia police department released httpsmpdc.dc.govsitesdefaultfilesdcsitesmpdcpubl...

Airbus to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers amid speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next weeks briefing by Airbus ...

'Modi India Calling-2021': New coffee table book chronicles PM Modi's foreign tours

A coffee table book filled with over hundreds of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his 107 overseas and bilateral visits was released here on the eve of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PBD on Friday.The book, titled Modi Ind...

Bird flu: Assam bans entry of poultry products from outside NE

The Assam government has imposedan indefinite ban on the entry of poultry products fromoutside the Northeastern region as a precautionary measurefollowing avian flu outbreak in some states.The ban comes into force with immediate effect andw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021