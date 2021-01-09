Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden slams Cruz, other Republican lawmakers for 'big lie' that fuelled Capitol mob

Joe Biden on Friday lashed out at Republican Senator Ted Cruz and other GOP lawmakers who led efforts to challenge the Presidential election results ahead of Wednesday's pro-Trump supporters breaking into Capitol, with the US President-elect drawing a parallel between the actions of the elected officials with a Nazi propaganda minister.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:29 IST
Biden slams Cruz, other Republican lawmakers for 'big lie' that fuelled Capitol mob
US President-elect Joe Biden . Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden on Friday lashed out at Republican Senator Ted Cruz and other GOP lawmakers who led efforts to challenge the Presidential election results ahead of Wednesday's pro-Trump supporters breaking into Capitol, with the US President-elect drawing a parallel between the actions of the elected officials with a Nazi propaganda minister. "If he's the only one saying it, that's one thing," Biden said of President Donald Trump, who for weeks made disputed claims that the election was "stolen" from him as quoted by The Washington Post.

"But the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is," Biden continued. However, the President-elect did not join some other Democrats who have called for Texan Senator Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley from Montana to be removed from office for encouraging the claims that fueled Wednesday's events, with the former vice president instead saying, "I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run."

Biden added, "I think the American public has a real good, clear look who they are ... they're part of the big lie." According to The Hill, "The big lie" refers to an idea espoused by Joseph Goebbels, one of Adolf Hitler's closest advisers, who argued that if you continuously repeat a major lie to people, they will eventually start to believe it.

Biden has previously compared Trump to the Nazi official where he explained that the outgoing President was "sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge."Both Cruz and Hawley responded to Biden's remarks Friday, with Hawley writing in a statement that the president-elect should "act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments." "This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect... It is utterly shameful," Hawley wrote. Cruz also took to Twitter calling the former Vice President's remarks as "really sad".

"At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden's choice to call his political opponents' literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing," Cruz wrote. "This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart," he added.Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also called for both Cruz and Hawley to step down.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. At least five people died in the melee.Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fiscal deficit to be 7.5 pc of GDP during current fiscal: Experts

Indias fiscal deficit is expected to be around 7.5 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal owing to moderation in revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis, experts said. This would be a 100 per cent jump from the Budget estimate of ...

Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club. The Dutch defender joined United from Ajaxs academy as a 16-year-old in 2014. He made his debut two years later as...

24-year-old man dead, brother injured after being hit by boulder in UP village

A 24-year-old worker died and his brother was injured after a heavy boulder fell on them while they were engaged in mining activity in a village here, police said on Saturday.Chunnilal 24 and his brother, Matadeen, were working on a hill in...

India ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two Made in India COVID-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing Indias efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology. Today, India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021