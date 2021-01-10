Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaffna University war memorial removed by Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

The decision to remove the Mullivaikkal War Memorial at the Jaffna University was taken by the Vice-Chancellor of Jaffna University Professor Satkunarajah, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Sampath Amaratunga on Saturday. The move was "strongly condemned" by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami.

ANI | Jaffna | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:00 IST
Jaffna University war memorial removed by Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Jaffna University war memorial (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mk Stalin). Image Credit: ANI

The decision to remove the Mullivaikkal War Memorial at the Jaffna University was taken by the Vice-Chancellor of Jaffna University Professor Satkunarajah, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Sampath Amaratunga on Saturday. The move was "strongly condemned" by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami. UGC Chairman said that the decision to remove the Mullivaikkal War Memorial was taken by Vice-Chancellor, as it can be an obstruction to unity between the North and South and reconciliation, Daily Mirror reported.

The memorial in Jaffna University was built in 2019 in memory of the people and students who died in the Mullivaikkal war in 2009. Meanwhile, CM of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami took to Twitter to strongly condemn the demolition and said, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."

"I strongly condemn this monthly act of the Government of Sri Lanka which has caused great pain to the Tamils of the world and to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jaffna who accompanied it," Palaniswami said in another tweet. "The Vice-Chancellor of Jaffna University Professor Srisatkunarajah is an eminent scientist in Sri Lanka. He is also an excellent administrator. He had decided that the memorial statue does not suit the present or the future, so he instructed the statue to be removed from the university premises," Daily Mirror quoted the UGC Chairman as saying.

"Our students who are presently in the university system would have been 9, 10, and 11 years old when the war ended. Regardless of their race or religion, Tamil, Sinhala or Muslim, they are all our children. I'm happy to say that some 1,500 Sinhala students study at the Jaffna university today. Similarly, at least 600 to 700 Tamil students, especially from the North and East are studying in universities of the South. There are no problems among these students, and that is most important," he said. Professor Amaratunga said that the only factor that can ensure a repetition of the problems of the past, is the unity of these students. "They reside in common hostel facilities. They participate in common lectures, common sports events, and other activities. As a country we are fortunate that these students have been responsible to experience no issues at these universities," he added.

"The Vice-Chancellor of Jaffna University has decided to remove the memorial from the university last night. I think it's a timely decision. What we need is memorials of peace, not war. We should engage in these requirements together with our students," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CREDAI seeks tax sops in Budget to boost housing demand

Realtors apex body CREDAI has suggested the government to increase tax exemptions in the upcoming Budget to boost housing demand and enhance limit of deduction under section 80C of income tax for principal repayment on home loans.It also sa...

Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Bengal's Malda

Brown sugar worth Rs50 lakh was seized and a man arrested in West Bengals Maldadistrict, police said on Sunday.The seizure was made on Saturday night in theKaliachak police station area, following a chase of theaccused persons, they said.Ac...

89 hospitals finalised for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi Health Minister

As the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is all set to begin on January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 89 hospitals were finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first ...

Top Republican says Trump committed ''impeachable offenses''

Democrats momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the presidents role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021