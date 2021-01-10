Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the crash of Sriwijaya Air plane on Saturday stating that India stands with Indonesia during this hour of grief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:32 IST
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia plane crash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the crash of Sriwijaya Air plane on Saturday stating that India stands with Indonesia during this hour of grief. "Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a tweet.

He added, "India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief." The plane lost contact soon after the takeoff, has crashed in water not far from Jakarta on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing local TV.

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Saturday said that there were 65 people aboard the crashed Sriwijaya Air plane. The minister confirmed that the Boeing 737-500, domestic flight SJY182, was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members in total when it took off from Jakarta. Jakarta airport controllers lost contact with the plane at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT) on Saturday, minutes after its takeoff from the capital, according to Sputnik.

According to the Flightradar24 air service, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds and four minutes after the departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone team up for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to star in filmmaker Siddharth Anands patriotic-action-drama Fighter.The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after ...

Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP

A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications at the district hospital here, police said on Sunday.She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night, the...

Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry

The government should bring natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in Indias energy basket, the ...

COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day -health minister

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021