US: Delta Airlines plane makes emergency return as exit slide of Boeing aircraft falls off mid flight
Following the separation of the emergency exit slide from Boeing 767, the Delta Air Lines flight that departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City made an emergency return to the airport Friday morning, according to US-based media outlet NPR.
A Boeing 767 Delta Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency return to the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City after its emergency exit slide fell off after take-off, reported US-based media outlet NPR citing the airline. "After the aircraft had safely landed and proceeded to a gate, it was observed that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to NPR Friday afternoon.
Delta Flight 520 from New York to Los Angeles "returned safely to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:35 a.m. local time on Friday, April 26, after the crew reported a vibration," the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane spent roughly 33 minutes in the air, according to the FAA. The FAA will look into the incident that took place, resulting in the emergency return of the flight.
An airline representative for Delta stated that the company "is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will fully cooperate in investigations." A passenger who was onboard the flight, on the condition of anonymity told NPR that there was an extremely loud noise emanating from the aircraft, making it difficult to hear announcements coming from the cockpit.
The traveller told NPR that the encounter left them feeling "overwhelmed" and "really scared." (ANI)
