Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kathmandu: Protesters, police clash during demonstration against parliament dissolution

Demonstrators, who were staging a protest against caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the lower house of Nepal Parliament, clashed with the police here on Sunday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:22 IST
Kathmandu: Protesters, police clash during demonstration against parliament dissolution
Students from All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) on Sunday took out a demonstration. Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrators, who were staging a protest against caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the lower house of Nepal Parliament, clashed with the police here on Sunday. Students from All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) on Sunday took out a demonstration in the capital of Kathmandu, where they tried to drag a bullock cart to mock Oli's statement made several years ago.

"In earlier years, when we were fighting against absolute Monarchy, for Democracy and Republic System, Oli made the statement in various media and public platforms claiming the introduction of the system in Nepal is like travelling to the USA in a bullock cart. He made those sort of claims mocking at the system and went against it. In current time also he is not in support of the democracy or the Republic," Shyam Roka, one of the student leaders who organised the protest on Sunday, told ANI. The clash between the police and agitating students ensued when the former tried to advance toward Baneshwor from Maitighar while pulling a bullock cart.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the 275-member lower house on December 20 last year on the recommendation of KP Sharma Oli has sparked protests across the country. Various political parties including the rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal have taken to the streets demanding House restoration.

The government, however, announced fresh election dates for April 30 and May 10 later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Nagaland: Dzukou Valley wildfire brought under control, no fire fighting missions undertaken today

The wildfire that engulfed the Dzukou Valley along the Nagaland-Manipur border has been brought under control, while two helicopters continue to be deployed to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley near Nagalands Kohima, Ministry of Def...

Rajasthan records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 475 cases in a day

Three more people in Rajasthan succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 2,734, while 475 more cases pushed the infection tally to 3,12,996 on Sunday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths were reported from Aj...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021