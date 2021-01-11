Left Menu
US House introduces resolution to impeach President Trump

House Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach US President Donald Trump on Monday, on charges of "incitement of insurrection" during the recent US Capitol riots.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:56 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

House Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach US President Donald Trump on Monday, on charges of "incitement of insurrection" during the recent US Capitol riots. According to CNN, the single impeachment article, which was introduced on Monday, points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

The impeachment resolution is the first step by Democrats towards holding an impeachment vote this week. The impeachment resolution was introduced by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Raskin and Ted Lieu of California. "In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," the resolution said, adding "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperilled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," CNN reported

The resolution also cited the Constitution's 14th Amendment, observing that it "prohibits any person who has 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion against' the United States" from holding office. CNN quoted David Cicilline as saying that they "have the numbers to pass" the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer expects the vote to impeach President Trump to take place on Wednesday. Steny Hoyer said that he wants the articles to be sent right away to the Senate and not delay sending them over. That could mean a Senate trial in the first few days of the Biden presidency. (ANI)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

