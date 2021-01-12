Afghan military kills 11 Taliban terrorists in Ghazni Province

Ghazni [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghan troops thwarted an attack by the Taliban on several security checkpoints in the eastern Ghazni province and killed 11 terrorists, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. "Eleven #Taliban were killed and 2 others were wounded in #Ghazni province last night. They had planned to attack #ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by ANDSF," the ministry tweeted.

The terrorists planned to target checkpoints in the Nogha and Waghaz districts of Ghazni, according to the ministry. The military killed eight Taliban members in Waghaz and three more in Nogha. Moreover, Afghan troops destroyed enemy weapons and ammunition during the operations. (ANI/Sputnik)

