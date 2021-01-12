Myanmar reports 551 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], January 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 551 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally in the country to 131,737, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 20 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,878 in total, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 115,061 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.03 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

