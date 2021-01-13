Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian President Joko Widodo receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shot

The Indonesian President Joko Widodo received his first shot of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac, on Wednesday, marking the launch of the country's mass immunization programme.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:57 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shot
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Indonesian President Joko Widodo received his first shot of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac, on Wednesday, marking the launch of the country's mass immunization programme. "I have received the Sinovac vaccine injection. BPOM evaluation, the efficacy is 65.3 per cent, above the WHO standard of 50 per cent," tweeted Widodo.

Indonesia's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) chief Penny Lukito announced on Monday that the Sinovac vaccine was 65.3 per cent effective during late phase clinical trials conducted in Indonesia, reported Sputnik. The Muslim-majority nation's top religious body also approved the vaccine as halal -- meaning permissible under Islam -- in a move that could help convince wary citizens.

"Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) also declared the Sinovac vaccine halal," tweeted Widodo. Previous vaccination drives have met resistance in the world's fourth-largest populous country. After the clearance from MUI, the Indonesian President "ordered that the COVID-19 vaccination be carried out immediately throughout the country".

As per Sputnik, live footage of the vaccination was broadcast on Indonesian television channels. Earlier, BPOM granted Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use approval on Monday. The Indonesian government has 125 million doses of the Chinese-developed vaccine on order and 3 million doses have been delivered so far, reported Sputnik.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 846,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered by public health officials in Indonesia, including the 10,047 new positive tests added to the case total on Tuesday, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 supported by energy stocks as virus concerns weigh

The FTSE 100 was largely muted on Wednesday, as a rise in energy stocks was countered by caution around rising cases of COVID-19 and lockdowns in Europe. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was unchanged. Energy stocks were the top gainers after o...

European stocks subdued on Orsted profit warning; Carrefour surges

European stocks were little changed on Wednesday as a profit warning from Danish wind farm developer Orsted hit utilities, while French grocer Carrefour jumped following merger talks.Carrefour SA was up 10.6 after Canadian convenience-store...

FOREX-Dollar buoyed as Treasury yields stabilise

Stabilising U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar trade back in positive teritory on Wednesday, though investors remained bearish on the currencys near-term prospects.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 6 basis points from a 1...

Selling badges, stickers at Singhu border: Farmers' stir give many vendors chance to revive income

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rakesh Arora used to be a vendor at the India Gate, but his business did not pick up after lockdown. Now, the farmers stir at the Singhu border has given him an chance to improve livelihood, selling badges a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021