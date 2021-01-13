Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman expects huge turnout at Loralai rally

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there will be a big turn out at the rally in Loralai on Wednesday against the incumbent Imran Khan government.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:17 IST
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman expects huge turnout at Loralai rally
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there will be a big turn out at the rally in Loralai on Wednesday against the incumbent Imran Khan government. "People's response to the PDM public meetings is unprecedented," said the Maulana.

"The people across the country and the opposition alliance are on the same page, as they consider the 2018 elections were massively rigged," he added. The Maulana is to lead a PDM rally from Quetta to Loralai, where the opposition alliance will hold a public meeting, reported Dawn.

The Loralai rally is part of the PDM protest against the 'corrupt' government of Imran Khan. A number of rallies have been organised since October 16 in Malakand, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Karachi, Multan and Lahore demanding the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31st on corruption charges.

Earlier, at the Malakand rally, the Maulana had declared that the nation is ready to offer any sacrifice to oust Imran Khan. He pledged that jihad would continue till 'rulers stopped oppressing the poor'. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz is also expected to attend the PDM show in Loralai and former Prime Ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervez Ashraf would represent the PPP, reported Dawn.

Also, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and leaders of other member parties of the alliance would participate in the public meeting, reported Dawn. As per the Maulana, the government has no moral justification to remain in power and it will have to resign as the PDM and the people across the country are on one page.

"The mandate of the people in the last elections was stolen and it is no more secret," he said, adding that the opposition did not accept it. The Maulana also criticised the government over the Mach incident in which 11 coalminers of the Hazara community were killed by unidentified gunmen.

The Maulana also asked that if there was no terrorism in the country as the government claimed then why were coal miners slaughtered. He raised the issue of targeted killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. He said that innocent people were being killed while the government claimed to have crushed the backbone of terrorism in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Good scripts are hard to come by: Kajol on exploring mother-daughter dynamics in 'Tribhanga'

As the daughter and granddaughter of two accomplished and famous women, actor Kajol says she could see parallels between her life and her character in Tribhanga, a film that appealed to her for its focus on the relationship between mothers ...

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore...

Bollywood stars extend greetings on Lohri

As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Bollywood stars on Wednesday took to their social media handles and extended greetings on the festival. Wishing for prosperity and peace, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent Lo...

Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

Odishas total COVID-19 went up to 3,32,541 on Wednesday with 210 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state. A total of 122 new cases were reported in quarantine centres and 88 among local contacts in the last 24 hours, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021