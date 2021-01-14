Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday jumped to a record 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours, the highest since December 17 as the country recorded 3,097 new infections.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:41 IST
Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday jumped to a record 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours, the highest since December 17 as the country recorded 3,097 new infections. Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that 1,769 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Sindh on January 13, reported The News International.

The last time Pakistan's single-day tally crossed the 3,000-mark was on December 18 last year when NCOC reported 3,179 infections. Active cases have risen to 33,869 with at least 2,410 patients under critical care across the country.

Meanwhile, 46 people succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 10,818. Over 29,743 cases have been reported across the country since the beginning of the new year while 642 people have died, The News International reported.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of the second wave of Covid-19 infections with a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus, first identified in the United Kingdom, detected in Sindh. On December 29, Pakistan reported its first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain in 3 UK returnees, Dawn reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures perk up with eye on Biden's stimulus plan

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Bidens proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover.The number of Americans filing for u...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.515 p.m.Pakistan reports 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the co...

N.Korea stages military parade after rare party congress - Yonhap

North Korea appeared to have stage a military parade on Thursday - an event that would be closely watched by international observers for signs of new military technology - after wrapping up a rare ruling party congress, Yonhap news agency r...

Domestic passenger numbers growing towards pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels. He said in a tweet that 2,238 flights carried 2,35,564 passengers on Wednesday.The minister said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021