Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Imran Khan's party shifts blames on agents in US for illegal foreign funds

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday blamed its agents in the US for collecting illegal foreign funds from two US companies.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:50 IST
Pakistan: Imran Khan's party shifts blames on agents in US for illegal foreign funds
Election Commission of Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday blamed its agents in the US for collecting illegal foreign funds from two US companies. PTI said that if any funds were collected illegally through two US companies registered after Imran Khan's written instructions, the responsibility lies with their agents managing the two limited liability companies, reported Dawn.

The foreign funding case against PTI was filed in November 2014 by Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the party regarding massive financial irregularities. PTI in a written reply to a questionnaire given to it by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) admitted about the "illegal funding", sources told Dawn on Wednesday.

The ECP committee met to continue scrutiny of PTI accounts under fresh directives to expedite the process, which has been going on since March 2018. Earlier, the scrutiny committee had refused to share the PTI's financial documents with Babar.

The documents included 23 PTI bank statements received on instructions from the State Bank that were mostly concealed from the ECP, reported Dawn. Later, the petitioner said that by refusing to share the documents, the committee was in violation of an ECP order dated May 30, 2018, which rejected the PTI's request to keep these documents and the scrutiny process secret.

The body's chairman acknowledged that the PTI's bank statements and other documents were not being shared with the petitioner on the concerns of PTI. To which the petitioner Babar complained as to how there can be independent and transparent scrutiny and investigations when those being investigated are managing the process. The scrutiny committee will now meet on Thursday (today), reported Dawn.

Imran Khan's PTI has always promoted themselves as the torch-bearers of accountability but when it comes to themselves, they behave like an ostrich digging grounds. The party has delayed the case of "illegal foreign fundings" for almost six years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mortgage rates poised to rise as US Treasury yields surge

The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher US government spending...

Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Michigans former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires disease during the Flint water crisis as prosecutors revisit how the citys water system was contaminated w...

U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent Yemenis

U.N. food chief David Beasley on Thursday called for the United States to reverse its decision to designate Yemens Houthis a foreign terrorist organization and called the Gulf states, the Saudis to pick up the financial tab for the needs in...

IT cos' revenues to grow up to 9% in FY22: Icra

Demand for digital technologies and resumption of normal economic activities will drive sales for IT companies, and the sector will post a revenue growth of up to 9 per cent in 2021-22, a report said on Thursday.Rating agency Icra gave a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021